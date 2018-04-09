The Home Depot (HD) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2,013.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 132.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8,118.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,940 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $133,780,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,265,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,903,000 after purchasing an additional 850,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $203,713.81, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other The Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

