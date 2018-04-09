STEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. STEX has a market cap of $0.00 and $380,671.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STEX has traded up 136.7% against the US dollar. One STEX token can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00024525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

STEX Token Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico.

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase STEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

