Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stifel (SF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel (NYSE:SF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Stifel from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Stifel stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,094. Stifel has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,053.83, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. Stifel had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $804.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Stifel will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio is 12.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,628,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stifel by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stifel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stifel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

