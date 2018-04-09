Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.70 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.20. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXAS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Abraxas Petroleum stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $378.26, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,925,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,322,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,142 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,714,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $8,213,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 274,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

