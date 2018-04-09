Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/stillwater-capital-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.