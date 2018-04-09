S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Media coverage about S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. S.Y. Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.6858252897686 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.40. 43,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. S.Y. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $807.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.64.

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). S.Y. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. equities analysts expect that S.Y. Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from S.Y. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. S.Y. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of S.Y. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. S.Y. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $30,328.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,494.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,249 shares of company stock valued at $224,878 in the last three months. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S.Y. Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

