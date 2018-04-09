Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stone Energy (SGY) Share Price

News coverage about Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stone Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.5637778750614 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Stone Energy stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stone Energy has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

SGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

