Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,823 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 180,377 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,502.31, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $88.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

