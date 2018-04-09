Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Invictus RG boosted its holdings in AGCO by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AGCO by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 1,316 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $71,129.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $268,581. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,161. The stock has a market cap of $5,155.86, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

