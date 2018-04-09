58,004 Shares in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of HC2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HC2 by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $5.47 on Monday. HC2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $235.51, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.81.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,288.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

