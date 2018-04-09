Stora Enso (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Stora Enso (OTCMKTS: SEOAY) is one of 4 public companies in the “Paper & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stora Enso to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stora Enso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of shares of all “Paper & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Stora Enso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of shares of all “Paper & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stora Enso and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stora Enso 0 0 0 0 N/A Stora Enso Competitors 3 29 29 2 2.48

As a group, “Paper & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 51.31%. Given Stora Enso’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stora Enso has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Stora Enso pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Stora Enso pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Stora Enso and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stora Enso 6.26% 12.35% 6.10% Stora Enso Competitors 86.09% 8.75% 3.50%

Volatility & Risk

Stora Enso has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stora Enso’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stora Enso and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stora Enso $11.35 billion $693.59 million 18.08 Stora Enso Competitors $6.60 billion $4.61 billion 23.82

Stora Enso has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stora Enso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Stora Enso Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods. The Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services designed for various applications to converters, brand owners, and retailers. The Biomaterials division offers various pulp grades for paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers. The Wood Products division provides wood-based solutions for building and housing, such as massive wood elements, wood components, and sawn goods; and pellets for sustainable heating primarily to merchants and retailers, industrial integrators, and construction companies. The Paper division provides paper solutions for print media and office use, including papers made from virgin wood and recycled fibers. This division serves publishers, retailers, printing houses, merchants, converters, and office suppliers. Stora Enso Oyj is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

