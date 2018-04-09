Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray raised Strayer Education from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. First Analysis raised Strayer Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strayer Education from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strayer Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,369. Strayer Education has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,133.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Strayer Education will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,418,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $329,924.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,043 shares of company stock worth $3,181,155. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Strayer Education by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

