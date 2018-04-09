Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.58 ($80.96).

Several analysts have commented on SAX shares. Citigroup set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.50 ($85.80) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) opened at €56.55 ($69.81) on Friday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €45.41 ($56.06) and a 12 month high of €66.40 ($81.98). The company has a market cap of $3,140.00 and a P/E ratio of 40.68.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

