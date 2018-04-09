Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner Sells 4,200 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SPPI opened at $14.31 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,469.85, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

