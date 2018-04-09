Suedzucker AG (SZU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.43 ($22.75).

SZU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Suedzucker (SZU) opened at €15.12 ($18.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,100.00 and a PE ratio of 16.09. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 12 month high of €23.97 ($29.59).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

