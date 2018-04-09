Suez Environnement (SZEVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Suez Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Suez Environnement from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suez Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $7.20 on Monday. Suez Environnement has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,832.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Suez Environnement Company Profile

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

