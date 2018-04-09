Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.28 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58,541.88, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 7.28%. analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,946,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,105,000 after buying an additional 2,152,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,035,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after buying an additional 922,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 25,262,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,529,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals.

