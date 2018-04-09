Summit Securities Group LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 709.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,064,000 after acquiring an additional 368,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $254,765.08, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

