Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) will announce sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $10.17 million. Summit Therapeutics reported sales of $2.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $43.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $42.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.43. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,650. The firm has a market cap of $188.69, a PE ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 0.93. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

