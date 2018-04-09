Sumokoin (SUMO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00016794 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Livecoin. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $16,380.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.02481440 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006571 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 11,715,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,061 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

