Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

WARNING: “Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sun-hung-kai-properties-suhjy-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company's properties include residential projects, offices, industrial buildings, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2017, its land bank comprised 51.8 million square feet of gross floor area, including 29.8 million square feet of completed properties and 19.6 million square feet of properties under development, as well as approximately 28 million square feet of agricultural land in Hong Kong; and 66.5 million square feet in gross floor area on comprising 52.6 million square feet of properties for development, 12.8 million square feet of completed properties for rent/investment in Mainland China.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.