Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Suncor Energy (SU) Share Price

Media stories about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.6165366828322 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SU stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59,181.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

