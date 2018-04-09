Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1550026854322 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

SU stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. 1,725,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,461. The company has a market capitalization of $59,181.73, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

