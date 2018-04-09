Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital set a C$56.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.50.

SU traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,717,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,934. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.36%.

In other news, Director Dominic D’alessandro purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,266,000.00. Also, Director Dennis Michael Houston purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.47 per share, with a total value of C$162,350.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

