SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $32,031.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $255,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $508,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/suntrust-banks-inc-sti-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.