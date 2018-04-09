Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,272.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $258,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,923. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,902,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,054,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

