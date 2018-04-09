SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “SUPERVALU has lagged the industry in a year due to persistent softness at its retail segment, which has been grappling with price competition, competitive store openings and intense promotions. Owing to such factors the company has been witnessing identical store sales decline in the retail segment for the past 11 quarters. The company has also been struggling with dismal gross margin trends, stemming from unfavorable business mix. Nevertheless, the company continues to focus on strengthening its Wholesale unit, as evident from its buyout of AG of Florida and ongoing integration of Unified Grocers. This, along with efficient cost management acted as cushion, helping the company deliver growth in the third quarter. Going ahead, the company plans to augment Wholesale segments operations by adding new customers, retaining and developing business with existing customers and acquisitions. Also, its e-commerce efforts, like Instacart deal bode well.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SuperValu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on SuperValu and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of SuperValu in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NYSE:SVU traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $643.34, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.29. SuperValu has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. SuperValu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SuperValu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SuperValu by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SuperValu during the third quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SuperValu during the third quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SuperValu during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SuperValu during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperValu Company Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

