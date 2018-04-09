SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SCA stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. SCA has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6,709.18, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60.

SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SCA had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 242.91%. The business had revenue of $510.33 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that SCA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SCA

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers timber products for the private forest owners; and supplies wood-based products for the industrial and building materials trade. It also provides kraft pulp and chemical thermomechanical pulp; by-products, such as turpentine and tall oil; and green electricity and district heating under the Celeste, Star, and Cirrus brands.

