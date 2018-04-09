Swarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.06 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and $354.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00760922 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00175433 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on May 28th, 2014. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

