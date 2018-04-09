Swarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million (CRYPTO:SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Swarm has a market cap of $11.29 million and $1,449.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00765383 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on May 28th, 2014. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

