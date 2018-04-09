ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedbank from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

SWDBY stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24,466.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Swedbank (SWDBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/swedbank-swdby-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.