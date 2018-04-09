Reviewing Lufthansa (DLAKY) & Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufthansa has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lufthansa pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ and Lufthansa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ $8.04 billion 1.17 $1.24 billion $0.26 39.81 Lufthansa $40.21 billion 0.38 $1.97 billion $4.15 7.76

Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’. Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ and Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ N/A N/A N/A Lufthansa 5.35% 24.59% 4.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ and Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29

Summary

Lufthansa beats Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses worldwide. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential projects and towers under development, and an office property, as well as land banks. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and three hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 146 aircrafts. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute products of The Coca-Cola Company. The company's Marine Services division operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates 81 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 187 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand name; operates a chain of bakeries; provides cold storage services; distributes soup and broth products; manufactures decorative paints; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

