Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS set a CHF 88 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 108 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 98.25.

Shares of VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Swiss Re (SREN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/swiss-re-sren-receives-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank.html.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.