Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Position in Synaptics (SYNA)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of Synaptics worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1,481.73, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $64.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $91,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,078.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,444. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

