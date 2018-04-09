Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ SNCR) traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 1,035,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,297. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $492.25, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Robert Garcia sold 27,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $242,417.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Prague sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $35,550.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,776 shares of company stock valued at $876,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/synchronoss-technologies-inc-sncr-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.