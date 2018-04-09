Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 531.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 577,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 485,775 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 91.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,136,000 after purchasing an additional 785,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $482,164.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,154,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $393,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,149 shares of company stock worth $1,030,771. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,702.94, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

