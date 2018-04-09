Synchrony Financial (SYF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synchrony Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9162707818633 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.86. 3,661,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,702.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $482,164.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,154,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,149 shares of company stock worth $1,030,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

