Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,503. The firm has a market cap of $267.73, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,884.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue was up 290.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

