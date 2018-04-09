Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Share Price

News articles about Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synergy Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.5653608571735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synergy Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

NASDAQ:SGYP remained flat at $$1.89 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,117. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.19, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 1,333.76%. Synergy Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 840.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

