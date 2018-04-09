Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Synergy coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00016867 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $20,141.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.04463540 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001260 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007669 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012917 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,557,892 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

