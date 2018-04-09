Synnex (SNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synnex (NYSE: SNX):

4/3/2018 – Synnex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Synnex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

4/2/2018 – Synnex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2018 – Synnex was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Synnex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

NYSE SNX opened at $95.94 on Monday. Synnex has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3,822.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Synnex will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Synnex’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $122,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $58,765,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,997,878 shares in the company, valued at $651,223,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,900 shares of company stock worth $165,625,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

