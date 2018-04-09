Synovus (SNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.60 million. Synovus had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNV opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,811.81, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Synovus declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synovus’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

In other Synovus news, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $123,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Synovus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.67 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synovus in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Synovus from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synovus in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Synovus

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

