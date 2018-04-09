Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo downgraded Syntel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.16 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Syntel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Syntel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syntel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNT opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,079.10, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Syntel has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 218.07% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Syntel will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rahul B. Aggarwal sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $47,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Prashant Ranade sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 257,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,618.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syntel by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

