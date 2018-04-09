T-coin (TCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. T-coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,328.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, T-coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One T-coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00759885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174816 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038729 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

T-coin Profile

T-coin’s official website is www.trcplatform.com.

Buying and Selling T-coin

T-coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy T-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

