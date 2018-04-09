TAGRcoin (TAGR) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

TAGRcoin (CURRENCY:TAGR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. TAGRcoin has a market capitalization of $31,169.00 and $0.00 worth of TAGRcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TAGRcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TAGRcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About TAGRcoin

TAGR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2015. TAGRcoin’s total supply is 38,669,634 coins. TAGRcoin’s official Twitter account is @tagrcoin. The official website for TAGRcoin is www.tagrcoin.com.

TAGRcoin Coin Trading

TAGRcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy TAGRcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TAGRcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TAGRcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

