Tailored Brands (TLRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE TLRD traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 821,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,394.07, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

In other Tailored Brands news, CEO Douglas Scott Ewert sold 55,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $1,301,418.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products.

