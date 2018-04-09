Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Tallgrass Energy Partners worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 755.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEP opened at $39.24 on Monday. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,872.37, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.39%.

TEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tallgrass-energy-partners-lp-tep-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated.html.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.