TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) Now Covered by Analysts at WBB Securities

WBB Securities started coverage on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) in a report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

“We have gained interest in TPIV due to the position it is establishing in the grim field of ovarian cancer. While not a primary endpoint, the company attained the attention of clinicians and researchers at such an early stage. We believe this clinical data is a promising foundation and will continue to monitor its progress especially since we are now anticipating similar efficacy data in the ongoing Phase 2 trial of TPIV200. We therefore are initiating our coverage of TPIV with a Speculative Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $5.50.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

TapImmune stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,972. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

TapImmune Company Profile

TapImmune Inc is an immuno-oncology company. The Company specializes in the development of peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing vaccines that target candidate breast cancers, colorectal cancers, ovarian cancers and non-small cell lung cancers.

