Tarena International (TEDU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TEDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nomura lowered their price target on Tarena International from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.35 price target on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of TEDU stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,685. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $618.36, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tarena International had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Tarena International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 489,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

