Targa Resources (TRGP) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.76.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. 2,188,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,906. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9,836.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

